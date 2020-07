Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this Fully furnished, very well maintained house for Rent. This is an amazing Home with no rear neighbor, screened in porch, foyer entry, well appointed living room, kitchen with breakfast area, 2 car garage. You will be impressed by the upstairs loft area and Master Bedroom, everything in this house is in mint conditions. Community pool.