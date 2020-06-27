2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Maintenance Free lifestyle with no lawn care! Enjoy your weekends with the family relaxing by the pool/cabana and playground. Both just steps away from your back door! walking/bike/jogging trails run through community! The entrance is gated. This brand new Townhome has 3 bedrooms all upstairs. Large Master suite fits your king size bed. Modern style ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area complete with remotes! Laundry closet complete with full size washer and dryer located upstairs. Small "loft area" as you enter the upstairs - perfect to set up a desk and work area! Water filtration system installed by owner! Open Floor plan downstairs with Beautiful cabinets and countertops in kitchen. Also convenient 1/2 bath downstairs! There is an open patio area on the front of the townhome and open patio slab on the rear of the property. 2 car garage and paver driveway. Be a part of this up and coming brand new community near tons of restaurants and shopping! 10 min to The Loop!