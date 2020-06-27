All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE

2753 Pleasant Cypress Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2753 Pleasant Cypress Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Crestwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Maintenance Free lifestyle with no lawn care! Enjoy your weekends with the family relaxing by the pool/cabana and playground. Both just steps away from your back door! walking/bike/jogging trails run through community! The entrance is gated. This brand new Townhome has 3 bedrooms all upstairs. Large Master suite fits your king size bed. Modern style ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area complete with remotes! Laundry closet complete with full size washer and dryer located upstairs. Small "loft area" as you enter the upstairs - perfect to set up a desk and work area! Water filtration system installed by owner! Open Floor plan downstairs with Beautiful cabinets and countertops in kitchen. Also convenient 1/2 bath downstairs! There is an open patio area on the front of the townhome and open patio slab on the rear of the property. 2 car garage and paver driveway. Be a part of this up and coming brand new community near tons of restaurants and shopping! 10 min to The Loop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have any available units?
2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have?
Some of 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
