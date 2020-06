Amenities

This cozy 3 bedroom and 2-bathroom furnished condo is very well located, you will be impressed by the large bay window which gives an elegant touch to the spacious living room/dining room combo. Ceramic tile throughout and laminate flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen comes with a refrigerator, a flat surface modern stove and a over the hood microwave oven and dishwasher. Bedrooms have a nice size and with laminate flooring. Community pool is a short distance away. Come and see this for yourself.