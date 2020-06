Amenities

RESOR STYLE AMAZING BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOUSE IN A PREMIER MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY WITH 24 HOURS GUARD GATE SECURITY, FULL OF AMENITIES, CLUB HOUSE , POOL WITH SPLASH PAD, SPORTS FIELDS, FITNESS CENTER AND MORE. GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS IN THE KITCHEN ,UPGRADE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. ONE OF THE BEST LOCATION IN THE KISSIMMEE-ORLANDO AREA, PLENTY OF SHOPPING AND DINING, THE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, THEME PARKS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND BUSINESS DISTRICT.