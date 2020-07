Amenities

2709 STRATHAM COURT Available 06/01/19 **POOL HOME IN KISSIMMEE WITH LAKE VIEW - MUST SEE - READY TO BE YOUR NEXT 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME + OFFICE, GREAT LOCATION IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CYPRESS RESERVE. HOUSE IS IN CUL-DE-SAC WITH WOOD AND TILES FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN MOLDING CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. STATE OF THE ART WASHER AND DRYER, HUGE UTILITY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE, PRIVATE POOL AND AMAZING POND VIEW FROM FAMILY ROOM, POOL ENCLOSURE OR KITCHEN.



PLEASE NOTE THE DOWNSTAIRS MASTER (no other master) WILL BE USED AS STORAGE AND LOCKED AWAY, IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO RENT AS 5/3 YOU CAN AT $2300 PER MONTH.



COMMUNITY ALSO FEATURES POOL, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL COURT & TENNIS COURT.



(RLNE4218552)