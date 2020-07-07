2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE

Amenities

This new construction home offers open concept living for the kitchen, breakfast and living room. The large master suite is nestled upstairs and separated from two additional bedrooms by a large open loft area. Washer and Dryer are included and conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Guest suite/4th bedroom/office (you get to decide!) located on the first floor as you enter the home. Modern touches and energy efficient build make this home a slam dunk. Not to mention the resort style amenities of splash pad, play ground, pool slide, full fitness center and gated entrance that Tapestry has to offer!