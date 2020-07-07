All apartments in Kissimmee
2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:15 AM

2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE

2570 Rapollo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2570 Rapollo Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Bermuda Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
gym
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
guest suite
new construction
This new construction home offers open concept living for the kitchen, breakfast and living room. The large master suite is nestled upstairs and separated from two additional bedrooms by a large open loft area. Washer and Dryer are included and conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Guest suite/4th bedroom/office (you get to decide!) located on the first floor as you enter the home. Modern touches and energy efficient build make this home a slam dunk. Not to mention the resort style amenities of splash pad, play ground, pool slide, full fitness center and gated entrance that Tapestry has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE have any available units?
2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE have?
Some of 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2570 RAPOLLO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

