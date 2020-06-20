All apartments in Kissimmee
2551 AVIAN LOOP
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:11 AM

2551 AVIAN LOOP

2551 Avian Loop · (321) 217-1067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2551 Avian Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Bermuda Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY AMENIED COMMUNITY WITH GUARD IN KISSIMMEE MINUTES FROM WALT DISNEY WORLD AND GREAT SHOPPING. The resort itself encourages activity with great amenities like an outdoor pool and patio, cabana, plus play area, dog park, as well as attractive retention ponds and wooded protected areas. Unexpected attractions include a large gym, multipurpose activity room, changing rooms, ballroom, catering kitchen, outdoor terrace, walking pool with waterslide and SPLASH park, playground, sports fields, barbecue pavilions, and plenty of hiking and biking trails throughout the community. Attractions like Disney World and The Loop offer fun and entertainment for all members of your family. The proximity to Orlando International Airport provides an easy and convenient trip for work or pleasure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 AVIAN LOOP have any available units?
2551 AVIAN LOOP has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2551 AVIAN LOOP have?
Some of 2551 AVIAN LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 AVIAN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2551 AVIAN LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 AVIAN LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 2551 AVIAN LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 2551 AVIAN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 2551 AVIAN LOOP does offer parking.
Does 2551 AVIAN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 AVIAN LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 AVIAN LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2551 AVIAN LOOP has a pool.
Does 2551 AVIAN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2551 AVIAN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 AVIAN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2551 AVIAN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
