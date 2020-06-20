2551 AVIAN LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

FULLY AMENIED COMMUNITY WITH GUARD IN KISSIMMEE MINUTES FROM WALT DISNEY WORLD AND GREAT SHOPPING. The resort itself encourages activity with great amenities like an outdoor pool and patio, cabana, plus play area, dog park, as well as attractive retention ponds and wooded protected areas. Unexpected attractions include a large gym, multipurpose activity room, changing rooms, ballroom, catering kitchen, outdoor terrace, walking pool with waterslide and SPLASH park, playground, sports fields, barbecue pavilions, and plenty of hiking and biking trails throughout the community. Attractions like Disney World and The Loop offer fun and entertainment for all members of your family. The proximity to Orlando International Airport provides an easy and convenient trip for work or pleasure.