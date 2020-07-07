All apartments in Kissimmee
2532 FOLIO WAY
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:36 AM

2532 FOLIO WAY

2532 Folio Way · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Folio Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
THE BEST HOME IN Community-Residence at Tapestry. You can't build this PALMETTO MODEL- 1 Office, 4 bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1 half bathroom 2400 Square Foot 2017 Built Fully Upgraded Craftsman elevation Home. The updates on this one is spectacular. Your wife will thank you. As you come up to home it has space for 4 cars on the driveway. You will enter into the magnificent entry way into the Main hallway you will enter into an bundle of upgrades that include: Wood style tiles on first floors, upgrades doors, baseboards, stair railings, master bath tub, Tray ceiling, Double covered & screen lanai. This Brilliant Home also Wood blinds, T6 wireless networking, TV wall outlets, Kitchen upgrades subway tiles, quartz countertops, 42 " cabinets with crown molding, 2 storage mechanical units in garage ceiling, Upgraded tiles and countertops in bathrooms. This Home will not disappoint any visitors and It's the perfect Entertainment house. We have great amenities as well which include: 24 Guarded Gated Community, Beach style pool with slide, kiddie pool area, doggy park, full gym and best of all near the loop, Disney, Universal, and all the them parks. Near the airport, 417, turnpike and Osceola parkway. This is a no brainer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 FOLIO WAY have any available units?
2532 FOLIO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 FOLIO WAY have?
Some of 2532 FOLIO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 FOLIO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2532 FOLIO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 FOLIO WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 FOLIO WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2532 FOLIO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2532 FOLIO WAY offers parking.
Does 2532 FOLIO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 FOLIO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 FOLIO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2532 FOLIO WAY has a pool.
Does 2532 FOLIO WAY have accessible units?
No, 2532 FOLIO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 FOLIO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 FOLIO WAY has units with dishwashers.

