2532 FOLIO WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

THE BEST HOME IN Community-Residence at Tapestry. You can't build this PALMETTO MODEL- 1 Office, 4 bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1 half bathroom 2400 Square Foot 2017 Built Fully Upgraded Craftsman elevation Home. The updates on this one is spectacular. Your wife will thank you. As you come up to home it has space for 4 cars on the driveway. You will enter into the magnificent entry way into the Main hallway you will enter into an bundle of upgrades that include: Wood style tiles on first floors, upgrades doors, baseboards, stair railings, master bath tub, Tray ceiling, Double covered & screen lanai. This Brilliant Home also Wood blinds, T6 wireless networking, TV wall outlets, Kitchen upgrades subway tiles, quartz countertops, 42 " cabinets with crown molding, 2 storage mechanical units in garage ceiling, Upgraded tiles and countertops in bathrooms. This Home will not disappoint any visitors and It's the perfect Entertainment house. We have great amenities as well which include: 24 Guarded Gated Community, Beach style pool with slide, kiddie pool area, doggy park, full gym and best of all near the loop, Disney, Universal, and all the them parks. Near the airport, 417, turnpike and Osceola parkway. This is a no brainer.