2508 Nouveau Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom + flex room house in Tapestry. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, and washer dryer. Utilities included: heat and air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Carlos Camacho at 407-780-8786 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Occupied by tenant. By appointment only. Wear a mask when entering the property.