Kissimmee, FL
2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

2442 Caravelle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with 1400 sq ft is fully furnished townhouse in gated community offers ceramic tile and carpet, professionally decorated throughout. It offers 1st floor master suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, kitchen with counter bar overlooking the living room/dining room, screened in back patio, community pool, playground, and much more...

Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, Disney, I4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417. Close to stores, businesses and bus stop. Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have any available units?
2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
