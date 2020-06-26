2442 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 playground pool

This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with 1400 sq ft is fully furnished townhouse in gated community offers ceramic tile and carpet, professionally decorated throughout. It offers 1st floor master suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, kitchen with counter bar overlooking the living room/dining room, screened in back patio, community pool, playground, and much more...



Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, Disney, I4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417. Close to stores, businesses and bus stop. Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.