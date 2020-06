Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Pond View Brand New Home with 4bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with many upgrade into the house. Refrigerator including, picture take before put the refrigerator in. Wide open floor plan with sliding door all the way down give a wide open. 24 hours gated community, resort pool style with gym and activity room and convention room. Location near to most attractions like disney and loop shopping center with theater, restaurants and more.....