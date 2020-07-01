All apartments in Kissimmee
2406 Askey Court
2406 Askey Court

2406 Askey Court · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Askey Court, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. If home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Askey Court have any available units?
2406 Askey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2406 Askey Court currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Askey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Askey Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Askey Court is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Askey Court offer parking?
No, 2406 Askey Court does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Askey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Askey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Askey Court have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Askey Court has a pool.
Does 2406 Askey Court have accessible units?
No, 2406 Askey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Askey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Askey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Askey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Askey Court does not have units with air conditioning.

