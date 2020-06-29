All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2350 Topaz Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2350 Topaz Trail
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

2350 Topaz Trail

2350 Topaz Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2350 Topaz Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Ready to move in. This home is located in the desirable Lakeside community. 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a fenced yard on a conservation. Split floor plan with tiles throughout. The spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath features, a double sink, stand up shower and garden tub. Kitchen has all appliances including washer and dryer. Home is centrally located. Lawn maintenance is not included.
Ready to move in. This home is located in the desirable Lakeside community. 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a fenced yard on a conservation. Split floor plan with tiles throughout. The spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath features, a double sink, stand up shower and garden tub. Kitchen has all appliances including washer and dryer. Home is centrally located. Lawn maintenance is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Topaz Trail have any available units?
2350 Topaz Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2350 Topaz Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Topaz Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Topaz Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Topaz Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2350 Topaz Trail offer parking?
No, 2350 Topaz Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2350 Topaz Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 Topaz Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Topaz Trail have a pool?
No, 2350 Topaz Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Topaz Trail have accessible units?
No, 2350 Topaz Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Topaz Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Topaz Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Topaz Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 Topaz Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College