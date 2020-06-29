2350 Topaz Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

Ready to move in. This home is located in the desirable Lakeside community. 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a fenced yard on a conservation. Split floor plan with tiles throughout. The spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath features, a double sink, stand up shower and garden tub. Kitchen has all appliances including washer and dryer. Home is centrally located. Lawn maintenance is not included.

