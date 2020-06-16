2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

Amenities

This is a fully furnished and move in ready home with a private deck and a personal spa. Coral Cay Resort in Kissimmee is an ideal location to unwind and enjoy the excitement of the world's favorite place. The community is located only seconds from the US 192 home of the Orlando area dining, shopping and Walt Disney World. The community offers a clubhouse theatre, and a pool table. There is play ground, a wadding pool, spa and jogging trail and a volley ball court. This home has a 'Nexia' home automation system, which includes digital door lock and thermostat control. These can be controlled and monitored over the internet. You can save on A/C by adjusting thermostat when no one is in the home. Front door codes can be changed remotely. Make this is your new home. There are 2 designated parking spots located directly in front of the property.