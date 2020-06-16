All apartments in Kissimmee
2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:21 AM

2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

2325 Caravelle Circle · (407) 534-7976
Location

2325 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,660

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
media room
This is a fully furnished and move in ready home with a private deck and a personal spa. Coral Cay Resort in Kissimmee is an ideal location to unwind and enjoy the excitement of the world's favorite place. The community is located only seconds from the US 192 home of the Orlando area dining, shopping and Walt Disney World. The community offers a clubhouse theatre, and a pool table. There is play ground, a wadding pool, spa and jogging trail and a volley ball court. This home has a 'Nexia' home automation system, which includes digital door lock and thermostat control. These can be controlled and monitored over the internet. You can save on A/C by adjusting thermostat when no one is in the home. Front door codes can be changed remotely. Make this is your new home. There are 2 designated parking spots located directly in front of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have any available units?
2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
