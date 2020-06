Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Your dream home awaits! Newly remodeled by Invitation Homes, this house features bright tile flooring, and hardwoods throughout the space. The large kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. You'll love the dining room, complete with stylish fixtures. There is secondary living space upstairs, perfect for a office or play room! The master bathroom has a luxurious tub and dual sinks. Make this dream home yours. Apply online today!