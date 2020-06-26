All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2153 Mallard Creek Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2153 Mallard Creek Cir
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

2153 Mallard Creek Cir

2153 Mallard Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2153 Mallard Creek Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4/2.5 on Pond w/Screened Enclosed Pool - This is a 1999 2-story single family home with over 2100 square feet. Boasting; a large screened enclosed pool on a pond. Interior features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with tile & laminate wood floors (Carpet in the bedrooms only). Utility room is located downstairs and all 4 bedrooms located upstairs. Master bath has walk-in closet, water closet, dual vanity and tub w/separate shower stall. Washer and dryer is provided for your convenience. Rental price includes monthly pool care. Messages received during the week will be returned within 48 hours. Please be patient we try to accommodate everyone. You will be required to have renters insurance.

Qualifications: Your combine NET income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (1800.00 per month x 3) with debts no more than 45% to 50% of your income. Security deposit is 2000.00. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. "Equal Housing Opportunity".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4939075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 Mallard Creek Cir have any available units?
2153 Mallard Creek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 Mallard Creek Cir have?
Some of 2153 Mallard Creek Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 Mallard Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2153 Mallard Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 Mallard Creek Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2153 Mallard Creek Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2153 Mallard Creek Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2153 Mallard Creek Cir offers parking.
Does 2153 Mallard Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2153 Mallard Creek Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 Mallard Creek Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2153 Mallard Creek Cir has a pool.
Does 2153 Mallard Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 2153 Mallard Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 Mallard Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2153 Mallard Creek Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College