2153 Mallard Creek Cir

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool carpet

4/2.5 on Pond w/Screened Enclosed Pool - This is a 1999 2-story single family home with over 2100 square feet. Boasting; a large screened enclosed pool on a pond. Interior features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with tile & laminate wood floors (Carpet in the bedrooms only). Utility room is located downstairs and all 4 bedrooms located upstairs. Master bath has walk-in closet, water closet, dual vanity and tub w/separate shower stall. Washer and dryer is provided for your convenience. Rental price includes monthly pool care. Messages received during the week will be returned within 48 hours. Please be patient we try to accommodate everyone. You will be required to have renters insurance.



Qualifications: Your combine NET income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (1800.00 per month x 3) with debts no more than 45% to 50% of your income. Security deposit is 2000.00. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. "Equal Housing Opportunity".



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4939075)