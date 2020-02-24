All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:30 AM

2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304

2060 Cascades Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2060 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Nice 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom third-floor unit, tile in living and bedroom and tile in entryway, kitchen, and bathroom; master bedroom with walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened balcony with a storage closet that is accessible from the bedroom and living room as well. Open concept , breakfast bar and washer/dryer inside the unit. The community offers a pool, tennis courts, park, duck pond, lake, and a playground. Conveniently located in the desirable town of Kissimmee close to bus lines, major roads, shopping, and a few minutes to theme parks. There is a bus right in front of the community, plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby and easy access to US-192 and Osceola Parkway.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 have any available units?
2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 have?
Some of 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 offer parking?
No, 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 does not offer parking.
Does 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 has a pool.
Does 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
