2060 Cascades Boulevard #304, unit 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Nice 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom third-floor unit, tile in living and bedroom and tile in entryway, kitchen, and bathroom; master bedroom with walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened balcony with a storage closet that is accessible from the bedroom and living room as well. Open concept , breakfast bar and washer/dryer inside the unit. The community offers a pool, tennis courts, park, duck pond, lake, and a playground. Conveniently located in the desirable town of Kissimmee close to bus lines, major roads, shopping, and a few minutes to theme parks. There is a bus right in front of the community, plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby and easy access to US-192 and Osceola Parkway.

