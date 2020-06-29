2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Your beautiful 3 bedroom home in the heart of Kissimmee awaits! Upgraded kitchen, brand new cabinets, brand new all stainless steel appliances! Home is completely tiled through out! Comes with an extra dinning room den for cozy family nights. Kitchen had breakfast nook area as well! Enjoy relax time in the huge covered lanai as you gander upon the gorgeous lake in your back yard. Located only 4 minutes from turnpike and shopping centers and plazas minutes away there is no better place to call home! Come see for your self!