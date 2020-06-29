All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD

2052 Shannon Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2052 Shannon Lakes Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your beautiful 3 bedroom home in the heart of Kissimmee awaits! Upgraded kitchen, brand new cabinets, brand new all stainless steel appliances! Home is completely tiled through out! Comes with an extra dinning room den for cozy family nights. Kitchen had breakfast nook area as well! Enjoy relax time in the huge covered lanai as you gander upon the gorgeous lake in your back yard. Located only 4 minutes from turnpike and shopping centers and plazas minutes away there is no better place to call home! Come see for your self!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD have any available units?
2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2052 SHANNON LAKES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

