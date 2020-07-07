205 W SPROULE AVENUE

Amenities

Front half of duplex unit. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Freshly painted throughout. Open living/dining area area at entry. Kitchen with gas stove and brand new refrigerator. Hall bathroom with shower stall. Larger bedroom at rear has walk in closet area and an attached Florida room. Water included in rent up to $25.00. Shared off street dirt driveway with tenant in back unit. Tenant responsible for landscaping their part of the yard. Applicants and applicants agent should verify square footage independently. No pets permitted.