Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

205 W SPROULE AVENUE

205 West Sproule Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 West Sproule Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741
South Fla Railway

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Front half of duplex unit. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Freshly painted throughout. Open living/dining area area at entry. Kitchen with gas stove and brand new refrigerator. Hall bathroom with shower stall. Larger bedroom at rear has walk in closet area and an attached Florida room. Water included in rent up to $25.00. Shared off street dirt driveway with tenant in back unit. Tenant responsible for landscaping their part of the yard. Applicants and applicants agent should verify square footage independently. No pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 W SPROULE AVENUE have any available units?
205 W SPROULE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 W SPROULE AVENUE have?
Some of 205 W SPROULE AVENUE's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 W SPROULE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
205 W SPROULE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W SPROULE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 205 W SPROULE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 205 W SPROULE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 205 W SPROULE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 205 W SPROULE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 W SPROULE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W SPROULE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 205 W SPROULE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 205 W SPROULE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 205 W SPROULE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W SPROULE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 W SPROULE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

