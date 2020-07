Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath single-family home located in Kissimmee FL! You will be surprised by the space that this villa home has to offer! All appliances included! Washer and dryer hookups inside the unit! Conveniently located close to downtown Kissimmee, with quick access to 192, the FL Turnpike and Osceola Parkway.