All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1845 Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1845 Manor Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1845 Manor Drive

1845 Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1845 Manor Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1845 Manor Drive Available 02/15/20 BEAUTIFUL 3/2 - Very centrally located in nice, quiet, and family oriented neighborhood, this single family house is located on a spacious corner lot and within minutes from schools, downtown Kissimmee, shopping centers, parks and lakes, banks, hospitals, supermarkets, bus stops, easy commuting to work and much more. Great curb appeal, large backyard with storage shed. Living/Dining Room combo, eat in space in kitchen, screen porch and much more! This could be the one you're looking for. See it today!

(RLNE5507115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Manor Drive have any available units?
1845 Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1845 Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 1845 Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1845 Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 1845 Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1845 Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College