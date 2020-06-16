1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD

Amenities

What a view! Located on a premium pond view lot in the sought after community of Shingle Creek Reserve, this 4 bed/3 bath home has so many upgrades and open living spaces. Upon entry you are met by a grand foyer which is by the formal living and dining rooms, offering an excellent flex space to suit your needs. As you step into the main living area you will notice the tall ceilings and neutral tones. The family room has a built-in media center and amazing views of the water out the sliding glass doors. The gourmet kitchen features plenty of dark, granite counters and rich cherry 42” custom cabinets, newer appliances, large walk-in pantry, and large center island. Off the kitchen sits a cozy dinette which offers more amazing views. The master suite has more than enough space for a king set and prepare to be pampered in the attached en suite which offers dual vanities, deep contoured tub, separate step-in shower, and massive walk-in closet. Across the home you’ll find three more generously sized bedrooms, one of which has its own walk-in closet. An inside utility room provides access to the attached 3-car garage. Step out back into the covered and screened lanai, which offers a comfortable space with a ceiling fan plus there is plenty of grass yard space and more amazing views! The community offers a great location just minutes to downtown Kissimmee and excellent amenities including a boat ramp with access to Lake Toho.