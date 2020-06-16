All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD

1716 Boat Launch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1716 Boat Launch Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
What a view! Located on a premium pond view lot in the sought after community of Shingle Creek Reserve, this 4 bed/3 bath home has so many upgrades and open living spaces. Upon entry you are met by a grand foyer which is by the formal living and dining rooms, offering an excellent flex space to suit your needs. As you step into the main living area you will notice the tall ceilings and neutral tones. The family room has a built-in media center and amazing views of the water out the sliding glass doors. The gourmet kitchen features plenty of dark, granite counters and rich cherry 42” custom cabinets, newer appliances, large walk-in pantry, and large center island. Off the kitchen sits a cozy dinette which offers more amazing views. The master suite has more than enough space for a king set and prepare to be pampered in the attached en suite which offers dual vanities, deep contoured tub, separate step-in shower, and massive walk-in closet. Across the home you’ll find three more generously sized bedrooms, one of which has its own walk-in closet. An inside utility room provides access to the attached 3-car garage. Step out back into the covered and screened lanai, which offers a comfortable space with a ceiling fan plus there is plenty of grass yard space and more amazing views! The community offers a great location just minutes to downtown Kissimmee and excellent amenities including a boat ramp with access to Lake Toho.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD have any available units?
1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD have?
Some of 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 BOAT LAUNCH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College