Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:40 PM

1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224

1606 Columbia Arms Circle · (407) 513-4722
Location

1606 Columbia Arms Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
- This is a 1 Bed 1 Bath condo with an additional area that can be used as a Home Office. This unit Located on a second floor at Columbia Arms Community. The unit has carpet throughout.
Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, gas Oven / range, gas water heater. Any HUD Programs including section 8 are welcome!
Commercial vehicles are not allowed to be kept on the property
1 yr
$125.00 Administration
$350.Fee per pet $25. Pet Application
Call office for information on Mandatory Fee

(RLNE3801358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 have any available units?
1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 have?
Some of 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 offer parking?
No, 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 have a pool?
No, 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 have accessible units?
No, 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224 has units with dishwashers.
