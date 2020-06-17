1605 Tail Feather Dr

Amenities

A home never comes up for rent in this community! Sought after golf course gated community Eagles Nest is the place that everyone wants. Walking into this beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home you a greeted with an amazingly spacious layout. The home features a spacious great room with wood floors. The Loft/Bedroom is perfect for reading your favorite books, watching movies, streaming videos, or a home office. Forget the stairs the master bedroom is downstairs connecting to a commodious master bathroom. The open kitchen concept is on full display in this home, you will not miss out on any of the entertainment while you create your feast. Enjoy your home's privacy and security in this gated community of Eagle Nest. Near major highways, shopping centers, restaurants, and schools this home convenient for any resident. Call today and tour your future home.