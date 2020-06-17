All apartments in Kissimmee
1605 Tail Feather Dr
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:29 AM

1605 Tail Feather Dr

1605 Tail Feathers Drive · (407) 933-7368
Location

1605 Tail Feathers Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2445 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A home never comes up for rent in this community! Sought after golf course gated community Eagles Nest is the place that everyone wants. Walking into this beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home you a greeted with an amazingly spacious layout. The home features a spacious great room with wood floors. The Loft/Bedroom is perfect for reading your favorite books, watching movies, streaming videos, or a home office. Forget the stairs the master bedroom is downstairs connecting to a commodious master bathroom. The open kitchen concept is on full display in this home, you will not miss out on any of the entertainment while you create your feast. Enjoy your home's privacy and security in this gated community of Eagle Nest. Near major highways, shopping centers, restaurants, and schools this home convenient for any resident. Call today and tour your future home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Tail Feather Dr have any available units?
1605 Tail Feather Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Tail Feather Dr have?
Some of 1605 Tail Feather Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Tail Feather Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Tail Feather Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Tail Feather Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Tail Feather Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1605 Tail Feather Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Tail Feather Dr does offer parking.
Does 1605 Tail Feather Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Tail Feather Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Tail Feather Dr have a pool?
No, 1605 Tail Feather Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Tail Feather Dr have accessible units?
No, 1605 Tail Feather Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Tail Feather Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Tail Feather Dr has units with dishwashers.
