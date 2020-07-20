All apartments in Kissimmee
1558 Kelby Rd
1558 Kelby Rd

1558 Kelby Road · No Longer Available
Location

1558 Kelby Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Oak Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Your Dream Home Awaits! This Beautifully remodeled home, welcomes you with a manicured landscape and a Charming front porch with its own porch swing. Open the front door to a Beautiful open floor plan with wood and tile floors through out the house. Enter the Charming kitchen with New appliances and enjoy the convenience of have a large pantry making cooking a breeze. Then exit the dining room through French doors into the relaxing side screened/covered porch, perfect for entertaining your family and friends. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and both master bedroom and 2nd bedroom closets have been upgraded with built in shelving. Enjoy doing laundry in a large laundry room equipped with New MAYTAG front loaded washer and dryer and lots of shelve space. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, downtown Kissimmee, MCO Airport and Disney makes this the perfect location for you to live. A few more notable upgrades to the property are New AC Units inside and out since 2018, the entire house has hurricane proof window, the entire house has recently been re-piped, New blown in insulation, new irrigation meter, entire house has new electrical wiring as well as a new electrical panel and 8'x10' shed in the back yard.

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL RE
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 Kelby Rd have any available units?
1558 Kelby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1558 Kelby Rd have?
Some of 1558 Kelby Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1558 Kelby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1558 Kelby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 Kelby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1558 Kelby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1558 Kelby Rd offer parking?
No, 1558 Kelby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1558 Kelby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1558 Kelby Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 Kelby Rd have a pool?
No, 1558 Kelby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1558 Kelby Rd have accessible units?
No, 1558 Kelby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 Kelby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1558 Kelby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
