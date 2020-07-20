1558 Kelby Rd

Amenities

Your Dream Home Awaits! This Beautifully remodeled home, welcomes you with a manicured landscape and a Charming front porch with its own porch swing. Open the front door to a Beautiful open floor plan with wood and tile floors through out the house. Enter the Charming kitchen with New appliances and enjoy the convenience of have a large pantry making cooking a breeze. Then exit the dining room through French doors into the relaxing side screened/covered porch, perfect for entertaining your family and friends. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and both master bedroom and 2nd bedroom closets have been upgraded with built in shelving. Enjoy doing laundry in a large laundry room equipped with New MAYTAG front loaded washer and dryer and lots of shelve space. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, downtown Kissimmee, MCO Airport and Disney makes this the perfect location for you to live. A few more notable upgrades to the property are New AC Units inside and out since 2018, the entire house has hurricane proof window, the entire house has recently been re-piped, New blown in insulation, new irrigation meter, entire house has new electrical wiring as well as a new electrical panel and 8'x10' shed in the back yard.



