Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

1528 Brookside Ave

1528 Brookside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Brookside Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Oak Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained Spacious House. Great Location! Features tile thru out, remodeled bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, screened in porch, large fenced yard, one car garage with opener. Close to Turnpike and all major roads, Schools, airport, & shopping.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Brookside Ave have any available units?
1528 Brookside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Brookside Ave have?
Some of 1528 Brookside Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Brookside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Brookside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Brookside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Brookside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1528 Brookside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Brookside Ave offers parking.
Does 1528 Brookside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Brookside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Brookside Ave have a pool?
No, 1528 Brookside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Brookside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1528 Brookside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Brookside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Brookside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
