1217 Winding Willow Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous and Spacious Single Family House ! - Gorgeous and Spacious single family house in Kissimmee! This unit located on a gated community has ceramic tile throughout the whole first floor and laminated floor throughout the second floor, while still enjoying the comfort of carpet on the second floor, where the bedrooms are.



Appliances Included:

* Refrigerator

* Stove

* Dishwasher

* Washer & Dryer

* Garbage Disposal

* Microwave

* Rangehood



Close to:

* Disney

* Major Restaurants and Shops



Application Fees:

* $75.00 per person 18-years and older

Monthly Rent:

$2,195.00

Security Deposit:

$2,195.00



* Contact us at 407-850-0067 or email us at admin@holdingoldenre.com for information and/or to schedule an appointment!



Hablamos Espaol !



(RLNE5469566)