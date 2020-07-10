1217 Winding Willow Ct

Amenities
Gorgeous and Spacious Single Family House ! - Gorgeous and Spacious single family house in Kissimmee! This unit located on a gated community has ceramic tile throughout the whole first floor and laminated floor throughout the second floor, while still enjoying the comfort of carpet on the second floor, where the bedrooms are.
Appliances Included:
* Refrigerator
* Stove
* Dishwasher
* Washer & Dryer
* Garbage Disposal
* Microwave
* Rangehood
Close to:
* Disney
* Major Restaurants and Shops
Application Fees:
* $75.00 per person 18-years and older
Monthly Rent:
$2,195.00
Security Deposit:
$2,195.00
* Contact us at 407-850-0067 or email us at admin@holdingoldenre.com for information and/or to schedule an appointment!
Hablamos Espaol !
(RLNE5469566)