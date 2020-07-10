All apartments in Kissimmee
1217 Winding Willow Ct

1217 Winding Willow Court · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Winding Willow Court, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Gorgeous and Spacious Single Family House ! - Gorgeous and Spacious single family house in Kissimmee! This unit located on a gated community has ceramic tile throughout the whole first floor and laminated floor throughout the second floor, while still enjoying the comfort of carpet on the second floor, where the bedrooms are.

Appliances Included:
* Refrigerator
* Stove
* Dishwasher
* Washer & Dryer
* Garbage Disposal
* Microwave
* Rangehood

Close to:
* Disney
* Major Restaurants and Shops

Application Fees:
* $75.00 per person 18-years and older
Monthly Rent:
$2,195.00
Security Deposit:
$2,195.00

* Contact us at 407-850-0067 or email us at admin@holdingoldenre.com for information and/or to schedule an appointment!

Hablamos Espaol !

(RLNE5469566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Winding Willow Ct have any available units?
1217 Winding Willow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Winding Willow Ct have?
Some of 1217 Winding Willow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Winding Willow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Winding Willow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Winding Willow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Winding Willow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Winding Willow Ct offer parking?
No, 1217 Winding Willow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Winding Willow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Winding Willow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Winding Willow Ct have a pool?
No, 1217 Winding Willow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Winding Willow Ct have accessible units?
No, 1217 Winding Willow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Winding Willow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Winding Willow Ct has units with dishwashers.

