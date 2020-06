Amenities

Available now. Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a water-front lot in one of the most popular central Florida communities. Property comes fully furnished. Formal living and dining areas with separate family room off the kitchen. Inside laundry room. Extensive ceramic tile. Large, south-east-facing, screen-enclosed swimming pool and spa over-look a good sized pond. Pool and Lawn maintenance are not included. FOR FAST RESPOND EMAIL INQUIRY to listing agent at rent@milarealty.com.