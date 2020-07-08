103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED 3br 2ba in Country Creek Estates, in Kissimmee!!! This open floor plan villa offers a private pool overlooking a lake with covered lanai, patio set, BBQ grill. Fully furnished with high end formal dining set, seats 8 with bench (high chair for toddler available); Contemporary, all leather living room with sofa convertible to a double bed. 55’ Smart TV. Additional breakfast/dinner set with stylish tableware. Fully equipped kitchen, with all-you-need household items, ideal for cooking/baking and serving all family. Stainless steel appliances: Fridge with water dispenser and ice cube maker with digital panel; Electric flat top stove with oven; Built-in microwave with vent fan; also a convenient Dishwasher. Master bedroom with a King size set and a pond view, 43’smart flat screen TV. Ensuite, spacious bathroom equipped with all essentials: double sink, with separate shower and bathtub to enjoy a relaxing bubble bath. Huge walk-in closet very convenient for storage, ironing and luggage. Bright and spacious 2nd bedroom with a double and a single bed with full size closet. Appreciate beautiful view with direct access to patio area and pool. Suitable 3rd bedroom with bunk bed (single bed on top of a double) with a trundle bed. Colorful renovated second bathroom with useful direct access to pool area. Themed decoration to keep magical mindset. Full size, stainless steel washer and dryer with front load. Closets with extra towels, bedding and linen at hand in case you need them. Iron, hair dryer, Toddler high chair and Pack N Play available in the house. Soccer table and darts target game at the garage. In addition to rent, tenant to pay for lawn service $85/month as well as pool service $80/month. 6 month lease or more. Drive by, then schedule your appointment to view today!