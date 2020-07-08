All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD

103 Moss Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

103 Moss Bluff Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED 3br 2ba in Country Creek Estates, in Kissimmee!!! This open floor plan villa offers a private pool overlooking a lake with covered lanai, patio set, BBQ grill. Fully furnished with high end formal dining set, seats 8 with bench (high chair for toddler available); Contemporary, all leather living room with sofa convertible to a double bed. 55’ Smart TV. Additional breakfast/dinner set with stylish tableware. Fully equipped kitchen, with all-you-need household items, ideal for cooking/baking and serving all family. Stainless steel appliances: Fridge with water dispenser and ice cube maker with digital panel; Electric flat top stove with oven; Built-in microwave with vent fan; also a convenient Dishwasher. Master bedroom with a King size set and a pond view, 43’smart flat screen TV. Ensuite, spacious bathroom equipped with all essentials: double sink, with separate shower and bathtub to enjoy a relaxing bubble bath. Huge walk-in closet very convenient for storage, ironing and luggage. Bright and spacious 2nd bedroom with a double and a single bed with full size closet. Appreciate beautiful view with direct access to patio area and pool. Suitable 3rd bedroom with bunk bed (single bed on top of a double) with a trundle bed. Colorful renovated second bathroom with useful direct access to pool area. Themed decoration to keep magical mindset. Full size, stainless steel washer and dryer with front load. Closets with extra towels, bedding and linen at hand in case you need them. Iron, hair dryer, Toddler high chair and Pack N Play available in the house. Soccer table and darts target game at the garage. In addition to rent, tenant to pay for lawn service $85/month as well as pool service $80/month. 6 month lease or more. Drive by, then schedule your appointment to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD have any available units?
103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD have?
Some of 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD offers parking.
Does 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD has a pool.
Does 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD have accessible units?
No, 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 MOSS BLUFF ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College