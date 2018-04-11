All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1017 Whalebone Bay Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1017 Whalebone Bay Drive

1017 Whalebone Bay Drive · (407) 917-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1017 Whalebone Bay Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4 Bedroom Upgraded Home for rent in Bermuda Bay - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry throughout. The spacious floor plan affords a separate living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast nook. The master bedroom is king size, plus 3 closets with plenty of room for storage. Bedrooms 2,3 and 4 are located upstairs, they are also well sized and share a full bathroom.

The rear of the home has three sliding glass doors providing a waterfront view of the pond. Tile flooring downstairs and carpeting in all the bedrooms.

The community of Bermuda Bay features a swimming pool and is located less than 2 miles from The Loop shopping and entertainment center. The neighborhood is accessed off John Young Parkway near Osceola Parkway and a short drive to the 417 Greenway and Florida’s Turnpike.

Tenant application and board approval required, please allow 10 days for HOA approval.
No pets preferred.

(RLNE5831481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive have any available units?
1017 Whalebone Bay Drive has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive have?
Some of 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Whalebone Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1017 Whalebone Bay Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity