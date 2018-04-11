1017 Whalebone Bay Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom Upgraded Home for rent in Bermuda Bay - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry throughout. The spacious floor plan affords a separate living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast nook. The master bedroom is king size, plus 3 closets with plenty of room for storage. Bedrooms 2,3 and 4 are located upstairs, they are also well sized and share a full bathroom.



The rear of the home has three sliding glass doors providing a waterfront view of the pond. Tile flooring downstairs and carpeting in all the bedrooms.



The community of Bermuda Bay features a swimming pool and is located less than 2 miles from The Loop shopping and entertainment center. The neighborhood is accessed off John Young Parkway near Osceola Parkway and a short drive to the 417 Greenway and Florida’s Turnpike.



Tenant application and board approval required, please allow 10 days for HOA approval.

No pets preferred.



