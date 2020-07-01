All apartments in Kissimmee
1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1

1001 Plantation Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Plantation Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful well maintained 3 bed 2 bath corner condo in Heritage House Condos in Kissimmee. Freshly painted. Features: Spacious floor plan, Tile thru out, carpet in bedrooms, New stainless steel appliances in kitchen, 42" inch wood cabinets with handles, Living and dining room combo, indoor laundry with washer and dryer, His & Hers closets, upgraded master bath shower & More. Community pool, Laundry room in community. RENT INCLUDES WATER! Close to 192, shopping, restaurants, theme parks, schools & Airport. HOA approval required. Adult community only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 have any available units?
1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 have?
Some of 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 pet-friendly?
No, 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 offers parking.
Does 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 has a pool.
Does 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 have accessible units?
No, 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1 has units with dishwashers.

