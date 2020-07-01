1001 North Plantation Drive - 1, E1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful well maintained 3 bed 2 bath corner condo in Heritage House Condos in Kissimmee. Freshly painted. Features: Spacious floor plan, Tile thru out, carpet in bedrooms, New stainless steel appliances in kitchen, 42" inch wood cabinets with handles, Living and dining room combo, indoor laundry with washer and dryer, His & Hers closets, upgraded master bath shower & More. Community pool, Laundry room in community. RENT INCLUDES WATER! Close to 192, shopping, restaurants, theme parks, schools & Airport. HOA approval required. Adult community only!