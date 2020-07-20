All apartments in Kissimmee
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1000 VAQUERO LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 VAQUERO LANE

1000 Vaquero Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Vaquero Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home! Youâll be in a beautiful gated community right near John Young Parkway, Lakefront Park, Kissimmee Gateway Airport, the theme parks: Disney, Universal, Islands of Adventure, Sea World, Floridaâs Turnpike and 192, Hunterâs Creek, Oaks National Golf Club, Publix, shopping at Mill Creek Mall, restaurants and Valencia College. This beautiful home features a gorgeous water view, a large backyard and a covered back porch, making the perfect space to entertain guests and relax. Inside youâll find tile floors, arched walkways, spacious rooms with natural light and a neutral color palette. The kitchen houses pantry space, a bar top, access to the indoor laundry room, recessed lighting and an eat in area. The open and airy living room also presents a captivating view of the pond. The master suite has a walk in closet and a beautiful view of the water with access to the back patio. The master bath has dual vanities, a linen closet, and a standing shower with a bench. This home wonât last long, so call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

