1000 VAQUERO LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home! Youâll be in a beautiful gated community right near John Young Parkway, Lakefront Park, Kissimmee Gateway Airport, the theme parks: Disney, Universal, Islands of Adventure, Sea World, Floridaâs Turnpike and 192, Hunterâs Creek, Oaks National Golf Club, Publix, shopping at Mill Creek Mall, restaurants and Valencia College. This beautiful home features a gorgeous water view, a large backyard and a covered back porch, making the perfect space to entertain guests and relax. Inside youâll find tile floors, arched walkways, spacious rooms with natural light and a neutral color palette. The kitchen houses pantry space, a bar top, access to the indoor laundry room, recessed lighting and an eat in area. The open and airy living room also presents a captivating view of the pond. The master suite has a walk in closet and a beautiful view of the water with access to the back patio. The master bath has dual vanities, a linen closet, and a standing shower with a bench. This home wonât last long, so call today to schedule your showing!