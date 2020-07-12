Neighborhood Guide: Kendall

Check out the top neighborhoods in Kendall for renting an apartment: Dadeland, Kendale Lakes West, King Court and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
  1. 1. Dadeland
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    185 Units Available
    Dadeland
    Modera Metro Dadeland
    8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
    Studio
    $1,533
    516 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,654
    794 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,368
    1155 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
    $
    61 Units Available
    Dadeland
    AMLI Dadeland
    8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
    Studio
    $1,593
    547 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,624
    764 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,993
    1037 sqft
  2. 2. Kendale Lakes West
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    9 Units Available
    Kendale Lakes West
    Bridges at Kendall Place
    8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,530
    764 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,872
    1126 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,240
    1436 sqft

    1 of 4

    Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
    1 Unit Available
    Kendale Lakes West
    8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
    8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,250
    796 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  3. 3. King Court
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    10 Units Available
    King Court
    Harbour Key
    11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,285
    730 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,555
    1000 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,685
    1100 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    1 Unit Available
    King Court
    Legacy at the Palms
    10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,750
    1220 sqft
  4. 4. Lago Mar
    Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
    12 Units Available
    Lago Mar
    Sunset Gardens Apartments
    7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,635
    760 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,790
    1044 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,165
    1240 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Lago Mar
    8025 SW 107th Ave
    8025 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,550
