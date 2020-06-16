All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 9441 N Kendall Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
9441 N Kendall Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9441 N Kendall Dr

9441 Southwest 88th Street · (305) 467-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
Dadeland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL 33173
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079

Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.

For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 1 Month FREE Rent & Receive FREE A Amazon Echo FREE!! As a Gift for you, if Appling and Reserving Before Dec. 30th. In Addition, Application Waived, saving is $125 & also waived Sercurity Deposit with good credit.

Pricing and Availability, and Promotions are Subject to change without Notice.

Call today to Schedule!

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Infinity zero-edge, heated swimming pool
Pool cabanas
Rooftop lounge with grilling stations, TVs, beer trough and gaming activites
4,000 sq. ft. park including oversized dog park
Fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, floating yoga room and TRX wall
Fitness classes**

For this Listing, or for any other Properties that may interest you. Contact me:

Andrew Phillip Perez
Realtor - Associate
Skyline Realty International
2101 Brickell Avenue Suite 101
(Inside Skyline on Brickell)
Miami, FL 33129
M 305.467.0386
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168079
Property Id 168079

(RLNE5824957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9441 N Kendall Dr have any available units?
9441 N Kendall Dr has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9441 N Kendall Dr have?
Some of 9441 N Kendall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9441 N Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9441 N Kendall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9441 N Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9441 N Kendall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9441 N Kendall Dr offer parking?
No, 9441 N Kendall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9441 N Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9441 N Kendall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9441 N Kendall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9441 N Kendall Dr has a pool.
Does 9441 N Kendall Dr have accessible units?
No, 9441 N Kendall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9441 N Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9441 N Kendall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9441 N Kendall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9441 N Kendall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9441 N Kendall Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms
Kendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with Pool
Kendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity