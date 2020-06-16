9441 N Kendall Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub yoga

For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079



Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.



For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 1 Month FREE Rent & Receive FREE A Amazon Echo FREE!! As a Gift for you, if Appling and Reserving Before Dec. 30th. In Addition, Application Waived, saving is $125 & also waived Sercurity Deposit with good credit.



Pricing and Availability, and Promotions are Subject to change without Notice.



Call today to Schedule!



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Infinity zero-edge, heated swimming pool

Pool cabanas

Rooftop lounge with grilling stations, TVs, beer trough and gaming activites

4,000 sq. ft. park including oversized dog park

Fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, floating yoga room and TRX wall

Fitness classes**



For this Listing, or for any other Properties that may interest you. Contact me:



Andrew Phillip Perez

Realtor - Associate

Skyline Realty International

2101 Brickell Avenue Suite 101

(Inside Skyline on Brickell)

Miami, FL 33129

M 305.467.0386

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168079

Property Id 168079



(RLNE5824957)