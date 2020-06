Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL ALL TILED 1/1 CONDO, 2ND FLOOR WITH NEW AC AND GORGEOUS VIEWS OF POOL AND PARK LIKE SETTING FROM GENEROUS SIZED BALCONY. NEW KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA AND 2ND EXIT DOOR. SPACIOUS BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. OPEN LIVING/DINING WITH KITCHEN PASS THROUGH. HURRICANE SHUTTERS,WASHER/DRYER ON EVERY FLOOR AND CONVENIENTLY CLOSE BUT NOT TO CLOSE TO UNIT. WALKING DISTANCE TO DADELAND MALL, TRANSPORTATION INCLUDES,METRO RAIL, BUSES AND PALMETTO EXPRESSWAY.