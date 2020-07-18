All apartments in Kendall
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9149 SW 129th Ln

9149 Southwest 129th Lane · (585) 880-8568
Location

9149 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 1 Story Townhouse at Briar Lake 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179706

A MUST SEE!!!...Available now, Briar Lake gated community completely updated and desirable 1 story townhouse with top of the line finishes. 3/2 w/huge master bedroom. Lushly landscaped yard w/ lawn maintenance included in the rent. Large outdoor patio and wooden deck for get togethers. Beautiful kitchen w/ all new appliances, lighting, cabinets, and gorgeous stone backsplash plus snack counter. Dogs Welcome!! 1 small pet allowed. Located across the street from The Falls shopping center, restaurants and Publix.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9149-sw-129th-ln-miami-fl/179706
Property Id 179706

(RLNE5945552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9149 SW 129th Ln have any available units?
9149 SW 129th Ln has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9149 SW 129th Ln have?
Some of 9149 SW 129th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9149 SW 129th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9149 SW 129th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9149 SW 129th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9149 SW 129th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9149 SW 129th Ln offer parking?
No, 9149 SW 129th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9149 SW 129th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9149 SW 129th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9149 SW 129th Ln have a pool?
No, 9149 SW 129th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9149 SW 129th Ln have accessible units?
No, 9149 SW 129th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9149 SW 129th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9149 SW 129th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9149 SW 129th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9149 SW 129th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
