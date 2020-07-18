9149 SW 129th Ln

Amenities

Amazing 1 Story Townhouse at Briar Lake 3Be/2Ba



A MUST SEE!!!...Available now, Briar Lake gated community completely updated and desirable 1 story townhouse with top of the line finishes. 3/2 w/huge master bedroom. Lushly landscaped yard w/ lawn maintenance included in the rent. Large outdoor patio and wooden deck for get togethers. Beautiful kitchen w/ all new appliances, lighting, cabinets, and gorgeous stone backsplash plus snack counter. Dogs Welcome!! 1 small pet allowed. Located across the street from The Falls shopping center, restaurants and Publix.

