9001 SW 94th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Desirable Baptist Hospital area. This 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo is located in the sought after Baptist Hospital Galloway Glenn neighborhood. Split floor plan, each bedroom has its own bathroom. This unit is a two story condo with over 1500 +SF living space, featuring a gourmet kitchen with a balcony breakfast nook to enjoy the outdoor space, stainless steel appliances and spacious laundry room. The building feature first class amenities, gym, pool and tennis court. Centrally located with easy access Dadeland South Metro Station, Palmetto and Turnpike and Dadeland Mall, Publix, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and restaurants.