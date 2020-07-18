All apartments in Kendall
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

9001 SW 94th St

9001 Southwest 94th Street · (786) 200-8615
Location

9001 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Desirable Baptist Hospital area. This 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo is located in the sought after Baptist Hospital Galloway Glenn neighborhood. Split floor plan, each bedroom has its own bathroom. This unit is a two story condo with over 1500 +SF living space, featuring a gourmet kitchen with a balcony breakfast nook to enjoy the outdoor space, stainless steel appliances and spacious laundry room. The building feature first class amenities, gym, pool and tennis court. Centrally located with easy access Dadeland South Metro Station, Palmetto and Turnpike and Dadeland Mall, Publix, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 SW 94th St have any available units?
9001 SW 94th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9001 SW 94th St have?
Some of 9001 SW 94th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 SW 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
9001 SW 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 SW 94th St pet-friendly?
No, 9001 SW 94th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9001 SW 94th St offer parking?
No, 9001 SW 94th St does not offer parking.
Does 9001 SW 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9001 SW 94th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 SW 94th St have a pool?
Yes, 9001 SW 94th St has a pool.
Does 9001 SW 94th St have accessible units?
No, 9001 SW 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 SW 94th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9001 SW 94th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9001 SW 94th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9001 SW 94th St does not have units with air conditioning.
