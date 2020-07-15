All apartments in Kendall
8955 SW 96th Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

8955 SW 96th Ave

8955 Southwest 96th Avenue · (305) 951-6695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8955 Southwest 96th Avenue, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8955 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
NO ASSOCIATION* Very large 2 story townhouse. parking for 2 cars behind unit on cement driveway. Beautiful county park across the street with playground, outdoor exercise area & Kendall Library. Additional parking on street in front of unit. Updated kitchen with snack counter & pass thru window to dining/living room. 2 master bedrooms upstairs, both walk-in closets, balcony in back and bay window in front overlooking park. Remodeled baths, wood staircase. Concrete patio in front and rear. Impact windows in front & accordion shutters in back. Very large storage shed. Both patios are cement walled with gates. Very private & secure in a wonderful neighborhood! Recent air conditioner, full size washer & dryer. just painted & ready to move in. Quick approval, owner/agents with great service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8955 SW 96th Ave have any available units?
8955 SW 96th Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8955 SW 96th Ave have?
Some of 8955 SW 96th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8955 SW 96th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8955 SW 96th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8955 SW 96th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8955 SW 96th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 8955 SW 96th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8955 SW 96th Ave offers parking.
Does 8955 SW 96th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8955 SW 96th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8955 SW 96th Ave have a pool?
No, 8955 SW 96th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8955 SW 96th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8955 SW 96th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8955 SW 96th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8955 SW 96th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8955 SW 96th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8955 SW 96th Ave has units with air conditioning.
