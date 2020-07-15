8955 SW 96th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground

NO ASSOCIATION* Very large 2 story townhouse. parking for 2 cars behind unit on cement driveway. Beautiful county park across the street with playground, outdoor exercise area & Kendall Library. Additional parking on street in front of unit. Updated kitchen with snack counter & pass thru window to dining/living room. 2 master bedrooms upstairs, both walk-in closets, balcony in back and bay window in front overlooking park. Remodeled baths, wood staircase. Concrete patio in front and rear. Impact windows in front & accordion shutters in back. Very large storage shed. Both patios are cement walled with gates. Very private & secure in a wonderful neighborhood! Recent air conditioner, full size washer & dryer. just painted & ready to move in. Quick approval, owner/agents with great service!