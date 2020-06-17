All apartments in Kendall
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

8861 SW 88th St

8861 N Kendall Dr · (305) 323-7017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8861 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL 33173
Dadeland

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Look no further!! Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts of large open spaces, living, dining, family room and an incredible oversized lot ideal for outdoor entertainment. Bright and spacious 1 bed/1 bath efficiency also included, perfect for in-laws or can be used as an office. Separate laundry room, covered patio and a luscious manicured lawn surrounds the home. Excellent location near Baptist Hospital, Downtown Dadeland, premier shopping, entertainment and “A” schools. Minutes from major expressways. Easy to show. Contact realtor. 24 hours needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 SW 88th St have any available units?
8861 SW 88th St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8861 SW 88th St have?
Some of 8861 SW 88th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 SW 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
8861 SW 88th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 SW 88th St pet-friendly?
No, 8861 SW 88th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 8861 SW 88th St offer parking?
No, 8861 SW 88th St does not offer parking.
Does 8861 SW 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8861 SW 88th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 SW 88th St have a pool?
No, 8861 SW 88th St does not have a pool.
Does 8861 SW 88th St have accessible units?
No, 8861 SW 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 SW 88th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8861 SW 88th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8861 SW 88th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8861 SW 88th St does not have units with air conditioning.
