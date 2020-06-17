8861 SW 88th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Look no further!! Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts of large open spaces, living, dining, family room and an incredible oversized lot ideal for outdoor entertainment. Bright and spacious 1 bed/1 bath efficiency also included, perfect for in-laws or can be used as an office. Separate laundry room, covered patio and a luscious manicured lawn surrounds the home. Excellent location near Baptist Hospital, Downtown Dadeland, premier shopping, entertainment and “A” schools. Minutes from major expressways. Easy to show. Contact realtor. 24 hours needed.