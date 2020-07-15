All apartments in Kendall
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

8025 SW 107th Ave

8025 SW 107th Ave · (305) 282-2099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8025 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL 33173
Lago Mar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Well priced FULLY RENOVATED 2/2 with GRANITE kitchen and baths! This condo features TILE FLOORS throughout, an oversized screened balcony with storage closet opening to both the bedroom and living area. 1 assigned parking space and PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING for a 2nd car. PET FRIENDLY - Laundry facilities on every floor. Horizons condo is a fully fenced community with a guard gate entrance, 3 community pools, tennis courts, newly renovated gym & club house, dog walk areas. Conveniently located in the Kendall area, close to restaurants, shops, parks, schools, Miami Dade college, Dadeland Mall, highways and more. Will be FRESHLY PAINTED & new water heater installed prior to move in. Easy to show. Per condo, minimum credit score of 700. VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://youtu.be/TQHgwDF0Hg8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 SW 107th Ave have any available units?
8025 SW 107th Ave has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8025 SW 107th Ave have?
Some of 8025 SW 107th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8025 SW 107th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8025 SW 107th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 SW 107th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8025 SW 107th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8025 SW 107th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8025 SW 107th Ave offers parking.
Does 8025 SW 107th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8025 SW 107th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 SW 107th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8025 SW 107th Ave has a pool.
Does 8025 SW 107th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8025 SW 107th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 SW 107th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8025 SW 107th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8025 SW 107th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8025 SW 107th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
