8025 SW 107th Ave

Well priced FULLY RENOVATED 2/2 with GRANITE kitchen and baths! This condo features TILE FLOORS throughout, an oversized screened balcony with storage closet opening to both the bedroom and living area. 1 assigned parking space and PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING for a 2nd car. PET FRIENDLY - Laundry facilities on every floor. Horizons condo is a fully fenced community with a guard gate entrance, 3 community pools, tennis courts, newly renovated gym & club house, dog walk areas. Conveniently located in the Kendall area, close to restaurants, shops, parks, schools, Miami Dade college, Dadeland Mall, highways and more. Will be FRESHLY PAINTED & new water heater installed prior to move in. Easy to show. Per condo, minimum credit score of 700. VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://youtu.be/TQHgwDF0Hg8