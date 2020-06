Amenities

Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views. Just take the elevator to ground level and there are multiple restaurants and cafes to enjoy and you are just across the street from Dadeland Mall. Available August Ist/2020