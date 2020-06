Amenities

Snapper Village Townhouse corner location of this unit within the community makes this corporate rental especially desirable. Private patio greets you at front door to unit. Living room opens to second patio with shed for additional storage downstairs. Dining room connects to kitchen thru wide counter. Washer dryer in unit Full bath with shower. Upstairs Two bedrooms share "jack and jill" generously sized bathroom with Roman tub. Master bedroom with huge walk-in and balcony overlooks sunny greenbelt and shaded trees. Condo, background and Credit check approval REQUIRED. You will enjoy the Florida lifestyle and amenities 24 hour security.