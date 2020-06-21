All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 13120 SW 92nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
13120 SW 92nd Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

13120 SW 92nd Ave

13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue · (305) 297-4132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B-114 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled 1/1 FIRST FLOOR corner unit with views of luscious landscaping and community pool. Property features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled floors, spacious living areas, master bedroom has walk in closet with California built out closets and vanity area in bathroom. Enjoy the community pool, tennis court, and gym just steps away from your home. The community offers on site security and unit comes with one parking space. Available July 1, 2020. Call today, this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13120 SW 92nd Ave have any available units?
13120 SW 92nd Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13120 SW 92nd Ave have?
Some of 13120 SW 92nd Ave's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13120 SW 92nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13120 SW 92nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13120 SW 92nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13120 SW 92nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 13120 SW 92nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13120 SW 92nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 13120 SW 92nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13120 SW 92nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13120 SW 92nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13120 SW 92nd Ave has a pool.
Does 13120 SW 92nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 13120 SW 92nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13120 SW 92nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13120 SW 92nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13120 SW 92nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13120 SW 92nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13120 SW 92nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms
Kendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with Pool
Kendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity