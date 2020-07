Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.GARAGE IS CONVERTED TO 1 BEDROOM AND HAS WASHER & DRYER IN IT, SO IT'S MORE SUITABLE FOR TEMPORARY LIVING SPACE OR OFFICE USE THAN AS PERMANENT BEDROOM. COVERED PATIO AS WELL AS OPEN YARD SPACE. GREAT SCHOOLS AND CENTRALLY LOCATED TO HIGHWAY ACCESS. FIRST MONTH, LAST MONTH AND 1 MONTH OF SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. ASSOCIATION APPROVAL IS REQUIRED BEFORE MOVE IN. NO PETS