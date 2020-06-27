All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT

9248 Hawks Haven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9248 Hawks Haven Court, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Family Home, 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths with Fenced Yard - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is perfect for any family. The open floor plan has a large kitchen with lots of counter space, a desk station, and is equipped with all appliances. Home includes a formal dining room, family room with fireplace. The master suite is spacious; the master bath has a walk in shower, separate garden tub and his and her closets.

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
Application fee $50 per adult - All adults must complete a separate application

(RLNE2262847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT have any available units?
9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT offer parking?
No, 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT have a pool?
No, 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9248 HAWKS HAVEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia