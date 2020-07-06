9245 HAWKS RUN LN

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Orange Park's Hawks Point community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Upon entering this home you have a large living room. Nice size kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliance. Eat in dinette area in kitchen. Dining room is located right off kitchen and has sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. The master bathroom has large garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks. Washer/dryer included. Tenants are responsible for lawncare. No pets please.*SEE VIRTUAL TOUR*