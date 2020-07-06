All apartments in Jacksonville
9245 HAWKS RUN LN
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

9245 HAWKS RUN LN

9245 Hawks Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9245 Hawks Run Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Orange Park's Hawks Point community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Upon entering this home you have a large living room. Nice size kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliance. Eat in dinette area in kitchen. Dining room is located right off kitchen and has sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. The master bathroom has large garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks. Washer/dryer included. Tenants are responsible for lawncare. No pets please.*SEE VIRTUAL TOUR*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9245 HAWKS RUN LN have any available units?
9245 HAWKS RUN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9245 HAWKS RUN LN have?
Some of 9245 HAWKS RUN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9245 HAWKS RUN LN currently offering any rent specials?
9245 HAWKS RUN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9245 HAWKS RUN LN pet-friendly?
No, 9245 HAWKS RUN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9245 HAWKS RUN LN offer parking?
No, 9245 HAWKS RUN LN does not offer parking.
Does 9245 HAWKS RUN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9245 HAWKS RUN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9245 HAWKS RUN LN have a pool?
No, 9245 HAWKS RUN LN does not have a pool.
Does 9245 HAWKS RUN LN have accessible units?
No, 9245 HAWKS RUN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9245 HAWKS RUN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9245 HAWKS RUN LN does not have units with dishwashers.

