9056 Camshire Dr
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:47 PM
9056 Camshire Dr
9056 Camshire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9056 Camshire Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single family brick house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have any available units?
9056 Camshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 9056 Camshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9056 Camshire Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9056 Camshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr offer parking?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have a pool?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
