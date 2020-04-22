All apartments in Jacksonville
9056 Camshire Dr
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:47 PM

9056 Camshire Dr

9056 Camshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9056 Camshire Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single family brick house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9056 Camshire Dr have any available units?
9056 Camshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9056 Camshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9056 Camshire Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9056 Camshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr offer parking?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have a pool?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9056 Camshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9056 Camshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
