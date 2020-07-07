All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

9048 3rd Ave

9048 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9048 3rd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69555dd044 ----
Come check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, with close to $1,800 square feet! Features include a beautiful updated kitchen w/ an area for bar stools, black appliances, washer/dryer connections, & so much more. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today - before it\'s too late!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Assigned Outdoor Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9048 3rd Ave have any available units?
9048 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9048 3rd Ave have?
Some of 9048 3rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9048 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9048 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9048 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9048 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9048 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9048 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 9048 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9048 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9048 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 9048 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9048 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9048 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9048 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9048 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

