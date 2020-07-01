Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9026 6th Avenue
9026 6th Avenue
9026 6th Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
9026 6th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 1 Bath - Really Cute 3 bedroom home with fenced backyard and new tile floors
(RLNE5636635)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9026 6th Avenue have any available units?
9026 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 9026 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9026 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9026 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9026 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9026 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9026 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9026 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9026 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9026 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9026 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9026 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9026 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9026 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9026 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9026 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9026 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
