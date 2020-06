Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home with Florida room overlooking pond to preserve. Property features a formal living room, which could be used as an office and a formal dining room. Chefs kitchen with synthetic granite, 42'' cabinets and neutral tile. Kitchen overlooks family room with gas fireplace (decorative use only) and wall of windows.WATER SOFTENER & REFRIGERATOR AS IS